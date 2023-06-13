Yoon to visit France to promote Expo bid, Vietnam for state visit

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France next week to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and then travel to Vietnam for a state visit, his office said Tuesday.

Yoon will visit Paris from Monday to Wednesday to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

On Tuesday, Yoon will attend presentations given by the four countries competing to host the Expo and on Wednesday attend an official World Expo reception hosted by South Korea to rally support from foreign delegations, Kim told a press briefing.

Yoon will also hold a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron the same day.

From Paris, Yoon will travel to Vietnam for a three-day state visit from Thursday. He will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday and discuss ways to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two countries last year.

This will be Yoon's first bilateral visit to a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

