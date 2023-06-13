Doosan Bears reunite with pitcher Waddell

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The Doosan Bears announced Tuesday they are bringing back American left-hander Brandon Waddell for a second stint.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Waddell, 29, will make US$280,000 for the rest of this season and take a rotation spot vacated by Dylan File.



In this file photo from Aug. 24, 2022, Doosan Bears starter Brandon Waddell pitches against the KT Wiz in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

File was released last Thursday after making just two starts in an injury-plagued first year in the KBO.

Waddell first pitched for the Bears in 2022 as a midseason replacement for Ariel Miranda. In 11 starts, beginning in August, Waddell went 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA. In 65 innings, Waddell struck out 40 and walked 24.

He had been pitching for the Rakuten Monkeys in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan this season. He ranked second in the league with a 2.69 ERA and fifth with 53 strikeouts before rejoining the Bears.

"He had a strong showing in the KBO last year with his high fastballs and looping breaking balls," the Bears said. "He established himself among ERA leaders in the CPBL, and we have high hopes for him."

Waddell is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Friday, the Bears said.



