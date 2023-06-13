S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is waiting for China to take an "appropriate measure" following controversial remarks made by its ambassador in Seoul over South Korea's ties with the United States, a presidential official said Tuesday.
Tensions have flared between Seoul and Beijing after China's Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung that those who "bet on China's loss" in its rivalry with the United States "will definitely regret it."
The remarks were interpreted as a warning to Seoul against aligning itself with Washington.
"From our point of view, there was something that ran contrary" to diplomatic protocols, the presidential official told reporters.
"We're waiting for the Chinese side to carefully consider this problem and to take the appropriate measure regarding this," he said.
