Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul National University decided Tuesday to fire former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as law professor after a court sentenced him to a two-year prison term on charges of using his influence to get academic favors for his children, including university admissions.

The university's disciplinary committee made the decision, citing school regulations.

In February, the Seoul Central District Court gave the prison term to Cho, who served under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, on charges of business obstruction, bribery and abuse of power.

Cho was indicted in December 2019 and the next month the university relieved him of his duties at its law school.



Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk is seen speaking in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

