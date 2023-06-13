KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DWS 41,700 DN 100
ZINUS 30,200 UP 650
KEPCO 18,990 UP 10
Hanchem 235,500 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 37,300 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 148,600 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 36,850 UP 250
Hanssem 43,650 UP 100
F&F 130,600 DN 100
HtlShilla 73,800 DN 300
KakaoBank 26,600 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 DN 60
Doosan Bobcat 61,700 UP 100
HANILCMT 12,750 DN 250
SKBS 81,100 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 20 0 DN1000
LS 87,000 UP 1,000
Netmarble 56,300 0
HDC-OP 12,480 UP 60
SKBP 81,000 UP 3,500
KCC 213,000 0
KRAFTON 203,000 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 700
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,500 UP 11,500
HYOSUNG TNC 389,000 DN 500
HYBE 294,000 0
ORION 123,500 DN 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,450 DN 250
Doosanfc 30,400 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,870 UP 430
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,160 DN 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,100 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 18,820 UP 140
BGF Retail 185,700 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,950 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 39,400 UP 450
SKCHEM 73,300 DN 1,500
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
TaihanElecWire 15,130 UP 50
DB HiTek 63,100 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy
-
S. Korea has right to make any foreign policy decision it sees appropriate: White House