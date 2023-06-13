SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DWS 41,700 DN 100

ZINUS 30,200 UP 650

KEPCO 18,990 UP 10

Hanchem 235,500 UP 3,000

SamsungSecu 37,300 UP 550

SamsungElecMech 148,600 UP 1,200

Hanmi Science 36,850 UP 250

Hanssem 43,650 UP 100

F&F 130,600 DN 100

HtlShilla 73,800 DN 300

KakaoBank 26,600 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 DN 60

Doosan Bobcat 61,700 UP 100

HANILCMT 12,750 DN 250

SKBS 81,100 0

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 20 0 DN1000

LS 87,000 UP 1,000

Netmarble 56,300 0

HDC-OP 12,480 UP 60

SKBP 81,000 UP 3,500

KCC 213,000 0

KRAFTON 203,000 DN 1,500

HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 700

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,500 UP 11,500

HYOSUNG TNC 389,000 DN 500

HYBE 294,000 0

ORION 123,500 DN 100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,450 DN 250

Doosanfc 30,400 DN 100

Doosan Enerbility 18,870 UP 430

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,160 DN 140

LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,100 UP 600

CheilWorldwide 18,820 UP 140

BGF Retail 185,700 DN 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,950 DN 200

HyundaiEng&Const 39,400 UP 450

SKCHEM 73,300 DN 1,500

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

TaihanElecWire 15,130 UP 50

DB HiTek 63,100 UP 1,200

(MORE)