Hyundai M&F INS 32,000 DN 400

LX INT 32,750 DN 100

CJ 83,800 DN 300

LG Innotek 308,000 DN 500

Mobis 223,000 UP 1,000

SKC 110,000 UP 700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,400 0

S-1 54,000 DN 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,300 DN 300

HMM 18,960 DN 230

HYUNDAI WIA 59,600 UP 100

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,000 UP 1,800

KumhoPetrochem 131,200 DN 1,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,210 UP 10

KIA CORP. 82,300 UP 700

Hanwha 30,800 DN 50

SK hynix 119,500 UP 4,700

SamsungF&MIns 226,500 DN 7,500

Kogas 26,600 UP 250

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 150

Youngpoong 559,000 UP 8,000

SK Innovation 199,600 DN 1,400

Hansae 16,300 DN 10

CJ CheilJedang 318,500 DN 4,500

SamyangFood 118,700 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,550 DN 100

POONGSAN 40,900 DN 450

FOOSUNG 14,040 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 48,500 DN 250

KT&G 83,100 DN 100

LOTTE TOUR 11,720 UP 20

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18090 DN20

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 1,100

LG Display 16,470 UP 180

NCsoft 312,500 UP 3,500

Kakao 56,400 DN 200

NAVER 201,000 UP 500

Kangwonland 17,910 DN 120

LG Uplus 11,240 DN 50

SK 170,700 DN 300

(MORE)