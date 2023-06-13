Hanon Systems 9,430 UP 50

DONGSUH 20,000 DN 200

COWAY 48,150 DN 650

IBK 10,390 UP 30

SamsungEng 28,150 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 108,700 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,400 UP 200

PanOcean 5,180 DN 40

KT 30,900 UP 400

Daewoong 14,530 DN 160

AmoreG 28,200 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 198,000 UP 1,800

TaekwangInd 655,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 DN 130

Boryung 8,610 UP 40

POSCO FUTURE M 393,000 UP 4,500

KAL 23,400 UP 800

LG Corp. 89,900 DN 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,550 DN 200

SGBC 49,350 0

Hyosung 65,400 DN 1,000

Nongshim 438,500 DN 2,500

Shinsegae 190,200 DN 2,500

POSCO Holdings 389,500 DN 2,000

GCH Corp 15,150 DN 170

LOTTE 28,400 DN 200

LotteChilsung 140,100 UP 400

COSMOCHEM 59,100 DN 1,600

SamsungElec 72,000 UP 1,000

NHIS 9,810 UP 70

GC Corp 120,500 DN 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,700 UP 10,000

GS E&C 21,550 UP 150

DB INSURANCE 76,400 DN 2,200

SLCORP 34,700 DN 50

Yuhan 60,900 UP 600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 742,000 UP 2,000

KPIC 144,100 DN 300

(MORE)