KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanon Systems 9,430 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,000 DN 200
COWAY 48,150 DN 650
IBK 10,390 UP 30
SamsungEng 28,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 108,700 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,400 UP 200
PanOcean 5,180 DN 40
KT 30,900 UP 400
Daewoong 14,530 DN 160
AmoreG 28,200 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 198,000 UP 1,800
TaekwangInd 655,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 DN 130
Boryung 8,610 UP 40
POSCO FUTURE M 393,000 UP 4,500
KAL 23,400 UP 800
LG Corp. 89,900 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,550 DN 200
SGBC 49,350 0
Hyosung 65,400 DN 1,000
Nongshim 438,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 190,200 DN 2,500
POSCO Holdings 389,500 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 15,150 DN 170
LOTTE 28,400 DN 200
LotteChilsung 140,100 UP 400
COSMOCHEM 59,100 DN 1,600
SamsungElec 72,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 9,810 UP 70
GC Corp 120,500 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,700 UP 10,000
GS E&C 21,550 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 76,400 DN 2,200
SLCORP 34,700 DN 50
Yuhan 60,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 742,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 144,100 DN 300
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy
S. Korea has right to make any foreign policy decision it sees appropriate: White House