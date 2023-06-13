Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:46 June 13, 2023

GS Retail 23,900 DN 200
Ottogi 451,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 492,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,200 DN 550
SamsungHvyInd 6,500 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 1,800
MS IND 22,750 DN 250
HDKSOE 104,500 DN 1,100
OCI Holdings 98,800 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 38,550 UP 300
S-Oil 72,800 DN 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 74,400 UP 2,300
KG DONGBU STL 9,170 DN 30
ShinpoongPharm 17,050 DN 70
SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,860 UP 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,000 DN 700
SKTelecom 48,850 DN 300
Handsome 24,000 DN 200
HyundaiElev 42,500 UP 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp611 00 DN200
Asiana Airlines 12,750 UP 240
Celltrion 165,000 DN 2,000
KIH 55,500 0
TKG Huchems 22,300 DN 550
JB Financial Group 8,870 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 DN 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,900 UP 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 124,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,200 DN 300
HanmiPharm 325,000 UP 6,500
KOLON IND 44,050 DN 150
Youngone Corp 49,900 DN 300
CSWIND 82,800 UP 600
GKL 17,630 DN 200
KEPCO E&C 72,200 UP 1,400
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,500 DN 200
COSMAX 88,700 UP 500
KIWOOM 93,300 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 200
