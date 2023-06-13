GS Retail 23,900 DN 200

Ottogi 451,500 DN 1,000

KorZinc 492,500 DN 4,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,200 DN 550

SamsungHvyInd 6,500 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 1,800

MS IND 22,750 DN 250

HDKSOE 104,500 DN 1,100

OCI Holdings 98,800 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 38,550 UP 300

S-Oil 72,800 DN 1,900

LS ELECTRIC 74,400 UP 2,300

KG DONGBU STL 9,170 DN 30

ShinpoongPharm 17,050 DN 70

SAMSUNG SDS 126,000 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,860 UP 25

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,000 DN 700

SKTelecom 48,850 DN 300

Handsome 24,000 DN 200

HyundaiElev 42,500 UP 150

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp611 00 DN200

Asiana Airlines 12,750 UP 240

Celltrion 165,000 DN 2,000

KIH 55,500 0

TKG Huchems 22,300 DN 550

JB Financial Group 8,870 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,250 DN 900

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,900 UP 1,100

LGELECTRONICS 124,400 DN 1,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,200 DN 300

HanmiPharm 325,000 UP 6,500

KOLON IND 44,050 DN 150

Youngone Corp 49,900 DN 300

CSWIND 82,800 UP 600

GKL 17,630 DN 200

KEPCO E&C 72,200 UP 1,400

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,500 DN 200

COSMAX 88,700 UP 500

KIWOOM 93,300 DN 700

ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 200

(MORE)