KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KEPCO KPS 34,200 0
Hanwha Ocean 28,050 DN 2,050
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,220 UP 110
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,000 UP 350
DWEC 4,345 UP 25
LG H&H 517,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 736,000 DN 10,000
GS 39,100 DN 100
Fila Holdings 38,000 DN 150
LIG Nex1 81,400 DN 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,675 0
AMOREPACIFIC 104,000 UP 300
SD Biosensor 15,510 DN 150
Meritz Financial 42,850 DN 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 87,800 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 48,350 DN 450
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 0
HL MANDO 47,350 UP 250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 00 DN600
BNK Financial Group 6,920 DN 10
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 9,000
DGB Financial Group 7,250 UP 40
PIAM 34,100 UP 200
emart 80,600 DN 700
DoubleUGames 43,150 0
Kumyang 55,300 UP 300
Daesang 19,080 UP 190
ORION Holdings 15,580 UP 110
SKNetworks 5,280 DN 30
SK ie technology 99,300 DN 3,700
LG Energy Solution 607,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 37,000 DN 250
kakaopay 55,600 UP 400
K Car 13,740 UP 440
SKSQUARE 48,350 UP 2,750
HITEJINRO 22,400 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 81,100 DN 300
DOOSAN 100,900 0
DL 47,050 DN 250
(END)
