'The Roundup: No Way Out' tops 8 mln admissions
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out" crossed 8 million admissions on the 14th day of its release Tuesday, making it the biggest hit movie of the year so far.
The sequel to "The Roundup" (2022), starring Ma Dong-seok, reached the milestone at around 3 p.m., according to ABO Entertainment.
The new movie's tickets were selling faster than its predecessor, "The Roundup," which took four more days to hit the same milestone.
If this pace continues, industry watchers expect "No Way Out" could exceed the record of "The Roundup," which topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.
"No Way Out" is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers.
In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy
-
S. Korea has right to make any foreign policy decision it sees appropriate: White House