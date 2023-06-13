'The Roundup: No Way Out' tops 8 mln admissions

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korean action comedy film "The Roundup: No Way Out" crossed 8 million admissions on the 14th day of its release Tuesday, making it the biggest hit movie of the year so far.

The sequel to "The Roundup" (2022), starring Ma Dong-seok, reached the milestone at around 3 p.m., according to ABO Entertainment.

The new movie's tickets were selling faster than its predecessor, "The Roundup," which took four more days to hit the same milestone.

If this pace continues, industry watchers expect "No Way Out" could exceed the record of "The Roundup," which topped the annual domestic box office last year with 12.69 million admissions.

"No Way Out" is the third installment of a crime action franchise that began with "The Outlaws" (2017), which attracted 6.87 million viewers.

In the new film, rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma) chases down a local drug ring as a new and dangerous drug is circulating around local clubs.

Digital posters for the action comedy "The Roundup: No Way Out" are seen at a Seoul movie theater on June 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

