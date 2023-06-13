Top S. Korean chaebols to lead biz delegation for Expo bid, Yoon's Vietnam visit

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Chiefs of top South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung, SK and Hyundai, will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his trip next week to France to promote the country's bid to host the World Expo and a subsequent state visit to Vietnam, a business association said Tuesday.

The 19-member delegation will fly to France to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, from Tuesday through Wednesday (Paris time), the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said.

The delegation is composed of the heads of the top family-controlled business enterprises: Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and Hyosung Group Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, the KCCI said.



In this file photo, the heads of South Korea's five largest conglomerates applaud South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech during the South Korea-Japan Business Roundtable at the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. From left are Shin Dong-bin of Lotte, Koo Kwang-mo of LG, Euisun Chung of Hyundai, Chey Tae-won of SK and Lee Jae-yong of Samsung. (Yonhap)

Other delegates are with the government-private World Expo committee in charge of the campaign for South Korea's bid to host the event in the southern port city of Busan.

South Korea is set to give its fourth presentation on the Expo bid at next week's BIE general assembly, a venue considered the final round of the competition before the BIE announces the winner in November.

South Korea is competing with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The delegation will attend the assembly, and join a reception inviting all BIE member countries and representatives, to give support to the bid, the KCCI said.

Following the BIE assembly, the business tycoons will travel to Vietnam next Thursday to join a business delegation, consisting of more than 200 companies and related entities, to accompany Yoon on the three-day state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The delegation plans to meet with various Vietnamese business leaders and government officials to discuss cooperation on supply chains and future industries, the KCCI said.

