Freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo clocks season best in world championships tuneup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo established a new season high in his main event in a tuneup for the world championships Tuesday.
Hwang won the men's 200-meter freestyle race at the National Swimming Championships in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, with a time of 1:44.61.
His previous season best had been 1:45.36 at the national team trials in March.
Hwang's time Tuesday is also the fastest time in the world in 2023, besting the time of 1:44.65 set by Pan Zhanle of China on May 4.
Hwang owns the South Korean national record in the 200m freestyle with 1:44.47, set while winning silver at last year's world championships in Budapest.
Hwang will chase his second straight world championships medal in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.
