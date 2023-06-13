The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks

SEOUL -- South Korea is waiting for China to take an "appropriate measure" following controversial remarks made by its ambassador in Seoul over South Korea's ties with the United States, a presidential official said Tuesday.

Tensions have flared between Seoul and Beijing after China's Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung that those who "bet on China's loss" in its rivalry with the United States "will definitely regret it."



Yoon to visit France to promote Expo bid, Vietnam for state visit

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France next week to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and then travel to Vietnam for a state visit, his office said Tuesday.

Yoon will visit Paris from Monday to Wednesday to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.



Corporate sales growth slows in 2022 amid higher costs

SEOUL -- South Korean companies' sales growth slowed and their profitability narrowed last year, central bank data showed Tuesday, as higher borrowing costs and increased prices of raw materials ate into their bottom line.

Corporate sales increased 16.9 percent last year from a year earlier, slowing from 17.7 percent growth the previous year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



Freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo clocks season best in world championships tuneup

SEOUL -- South Korean freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo established a new season high in his main event in a tuneup for the world championships Tuesday.

Hwang won the men's 200-meter freestyle race at the National Swimming Championships in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, with a time of 1:44.61.



Top S. Korean chaebols to lead biz delegation for Expo bid, Yoon's Vietnam visit

SEOUL -- Chiefs of top South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung, SK and Hyundai, will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his trip next week to France to promote the country's bid to host the World Expo and a subsequent state visit to Vietnam, a business association said Tuesday.

The 19-member delegation will fly to France to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, from Tuesday through Wednesday (Paris time), the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said.



(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor

SEOUL -- Seoul National University's disciplinary committee decided Tuesday to fire former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as law professor after a court sentenced him to a two-year prison term on charges of using his influence to get academic favors for his children, including university admissions.

In February, the Seoul Central District Court gave the prison term to Cho, who served under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, on charges of business obstruction, bribery and abuse of power.



(LEAD) S. Korean diplomat referred to prosecution over sexual abuse case in New Zealand

SEOUL -- Police have referred a foreign ministry official to the prosecution for possible indictment on charges that he sexually abused a local embassy staffer when stationed in New Zealand in 2017, officials said Tuesday.

The diplomat, whose identity has been withheld, was accused of groping the male administrative staffer at the South Korean Embassy in Wellington multiple times, and the case drew attention in 2020 after then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raised the issue during phone talks with then President Moon Jae-in.



(LEAD) S. Korea, Cuba hold high-level consultations on strengthening exchanges

SEOUL -- South Korea and Cuba have recently held high-level consultations to discuss the strengthening of exchanges despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Park Jin and Cuba's deputy foreign minister was held last month on the occasion of Park's visit to the 28th ministerial council meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) in Antigua, Guatemala, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.



Doosan Bears reunite with pitcher Waddell

SEOUL -- The Doosan Bears announced Tuesday they are bringing back American left-hander Brandon Waddell for a second stint.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Waddell, 29, will make US$280,000 for the rest of this season and take a rotation spot vacated by Dylan File.



