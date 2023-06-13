National security adviser to visit Tokyo for trilateral talks with U.S., Japan
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong will visit Japan this week for trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, the presidential office said Tuesday.
Cho will visit Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba for "in-depth discussions" on North Korea, key regional and international issues, and the way forward for trilateral cooperation, it said in a statement.
Cho will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba to discuss issues of mutual interest, the office said.
