Samsung SDI, GM to build EV battery plant in Indiana
SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. will build an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Indiana in a joint venture with General Motors Co., the South Korean battery maker said Tuesday.
The 2.65 million-square-meter plant is planned to go up in the New Carlisle area in the central U.S. state, according to Samsung SDI.
The company aims to start commercial operations at the plant, with an annual capacity of over 30 gigawatt hours (GWh), by 2026.
The announcement came after Samsung SDI unveiled its plan with GM in April to invest more than US$3 billion for the construction of the plant, which is expected to create around 1,700 jobs in the area.
The joint venture will produce nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells to supply GM for its upcoming EVs.
This will be the second joint venture to be created by Samsung SDI in North America with a global automaker.
Last year, Samsung SDI decided to construct an EV battery plant in Indiana in cooperation with world No. 4 automaker Stellantis N.V.
The plant, with an annual capacity of 23 GWh, plans to commence operations by 2025, according the company.
