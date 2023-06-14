SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon expresses displeasure with Chinese Ambassador Xing's remarks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ambassador Xing's remarks inappropriate: Yoon (Kookmin Daily)

-- Spy agency retracts reshuffle of high-level personnel (Donga Ilbo)

-- Massive corruption scandal unveiled among gov't officials in solar energy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says Ambassador Xing's remarks 'inappropriate' (Segye Times)

-- Gov't officials involved in selling solar power in corruption scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Recession in semiconductors could end in near future as U.S. allows S. Korean chipmakers to keep operations in China (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President criticizes Ambassador Xing's comments (Hankyoreh)

-- China keeps mum on S. Korea's demand for appropriate measures on Xing's remarks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon urges transparency in subsidies for nonprofit organizations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon questions Ambassador Xing's attitude of mutual respect (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Russia resumes refined oil shipments to N. Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon to visit Paris to back Busan's World Expo bid (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, U.S. vow efforts to cut off funds to N.K.'s nuke programs (Korea Times)

(END)