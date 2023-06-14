Job additions slow for 2nd month in May amid uncertainties
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's job additions slowed for the second consecutive month in May following a brief rebound in March, data showed Wednesday, amid lingering economic uncertainties.
The number of employed people came to 28.83 million in May, up around 351,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
South Korea's on-year job additions had been slowing for nine consecutive months through February, before rebounding in March, when they rose 469,000 on-year. In April, the country added 354,000 jobs.
Last month, the country's jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to 2.7 percent.
In May, the Bank of Korea held the benchmark interest rate steady for the third straight time at 3.5 percent on easing inflationary pressure amid rising concerns over an economic slowdown.
The central bank had delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs since April 2022. A hike in borrowing costs typically hampers employment as businesses and households cut their spending.
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy
(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor