Seoul Int'l Book Fair brings together writers, publishers from 36 nations
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul International Book Fair, South Korea's largest book fair, opened Wednesday with a rich and diverse selection of writers and publishers from around the world, featuring the latest literary trends.
The book fair will run through Sunday at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul under the theme of "Nonhuman," according to the Korean Publishers Association.
The 65th edition, the first held without social distancing measures since COVID-19, will bring together 530 companies and publishing houses from 36 nations.
Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, is participating in this year's event as the guest of honor, showcasing books and hosting book talk sessions and cultural programs.
On the sidelines of the event, acclaimed novelists from home and abroad will give lectures on various themes and have conversations with literature lovers.
Yann Martel, the Canadian author best known for his 2002 Booker Prize-winning novel "Life of Pi," will give lectures to share his thoughts on humanity.
Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Vietnamese-American writer of 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Sympathizer," will lead discussions about topics such as the Asian diaspora and American literature.
Cheon Myeong-kwan, the Korean author of 2023 International Booker Prize finalist "Whale," will talk about his novels and share his experiences related to the British literary awards.
Additionally, other Korean best-selling novelists, including Kim Ae-ran, Choi Eun-young, Kim Yeon-su, Kim Cho-yeop and Kim Keum-hee, are set to attend various events and meet literature enthusiasts.
