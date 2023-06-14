Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook to pen new rom-com series starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook of the hit Netflix series "The Glory" will pen a new romantic comedy drama series starring Kim Woo-bin and Suzy, its production company said Wednesday.
The 12-episode series with a title roughly translated as "All Shall Come True" is scheduled to air next year, although the platform for its release has not been confirmed yet, according to Hwa & Dam Pictures.
Kim Eun-sook is a star writer known for several hit rom-com series, including "Secret Garden" (2010), "Heirs" (2013) and "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).
The fantasy story revolves around a woman (Suzy) who frees a genie (Kim Woo-bin) from a lamp and is offered three wishes in return, seemingly inspired by Disney's Aladdin.
The project marks the reunion of the two actors after seven years since they co-starred in the KBS drama "Uncontrollably Fond."
Director Lee Byeong-heon, behind films such as "Extreme Job" (2019), "Dream" (2023) and the 2019 TV series "Be Melodramatic," will helm the new project.
