(LEAD) Five DP lawmakers on visit to China amid tensions over ambassador's remarks

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Five lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) are on a visit to China, the party said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries over Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's remarks, which were strongly denounced as disrespectful to South Korea.

The lawmakers -- Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon, Hong Ihk-pyo, Koh Yong-jin, Hong Kee-won and Hong Sung-kook -- arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit for meetings with people from Chinese political and business circles, the DP said in a press release.

They have met with officials from China's National People's Congress and the foreign ministry.

During those meetings, Chinese officials requested that South Korea reaffirm its position on Beijing's "One China" policy, as written in a joint statement in 1992 to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to sources.

"They raised an issue with South Korea only emphasizing its opposition to changing the status quo by force in the Taiwan Strait without clearly expressing its position on the 'One China' policy," a source said.

The trip came days after the Chinese ambassador sparked a furor by saying "those who bet" on China's defeat in its rivalry with the United States "will definitely regret it," during a meeting with DP leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.

The remarks were interpreted as a warning to Seoul against aligning itself with Washington.

South Korea's foreign ministry summoned the envoy and issued a strong warning. The presidential office also said it is waiting for Beijing to take an "appropriate measure," apparently pressuring China to take measures to recall its envoy.

The ruling People Power Party lashed out at not only Xing, but also DP leader Lee, accusing him of providing the envoy with a chance to make such remarks. The five DP lawmakers could come under fire for making the trip at the wrong time.

"Though Korea-China relations are not at ease, this visit is aimed at seeking improvement in relations as China is important for our businesses and the economy," a DP official said. "This has been scheduled for several months."



Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon (2nd from R), the chairperson of the main opposition Democratic Party's committee aimed at tackling the public economic crisis speaks at a meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul, in this file photo taken March 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

