Opposition leader slams PM for saying water from Fukushima plant is drinkable
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday for acting like a spokesperson for Japan, after Han said he can drink the water set to be released from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant if it is treated scientifically.
During a parliamentary interpellation session on diplomacy on Monday, Han expressed his belief that he could consume the discharged water from the tsunami-affected plant, given that it undergoes a scientific process to meet international standards for drinking water.
"Why would Japan dump the water into the ocean if it is drinkable?" asked Lee, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), during a party meeting. "The prime minister of the Republic of Korea is playing the role of a spokesperson for Japan. Is this right?"
Lee also said that several Pacific border countries are considering petitioning an international court regarding Japan's decision and urged the South Korean government to voice its opposition to the issue as well.
