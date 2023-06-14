'Foreign tenant info' system goes into effect
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Beginning Wednesday, people buying, renting or mortgaging a house are able to check whether there is a foreigner who has already filed a moving-in report for the house in advance, the Ministry of Justice said.
The ministry said the new system that makes it possible to confirm in advance the presence of a foreign national with countervailing tenant power at a specific address went into effect on the day.
Previously, people buying or renting a home often ran into unexpected restrictions on the exercise of rights, unable to check whether there was a prior moving-in report made by a foreigner with superior countervailing tenant power over the property.
The ministry said the foreign tenant information can be acquired by submitting an application with lease or sales contracts attached to immigration or administrative offices.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
-
(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary