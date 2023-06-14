Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang; 2 slightly injured
All News 11:25 June 14, 2023
YANGYANG, South Korea, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east coast county of Yangyang on Wednesday, leaving the pilot and a passenger with minor injuries, authorities said.
The chopper made the landing in front of a village church in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 10:21 a.m. The two people on board sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a military hospital.
Military authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
-
(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary