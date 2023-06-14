Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang; 2 slightly injured

All News 11:25 June 14, 2023

YANGYANG, South Korea, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east coast county of Yangyang on Wednesday, leaving the pilot and a passenger with minor injuries, authorities said.

The chopper made the landing in front of a village church in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 10:21 a.m. The two people on board sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a military hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

This undated photo of a military helicopter is not directly related with the story. (Yonhap)

This undated photo of a military helicopter is not directly related with the story. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military chopper #emergency landing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!