Seoul shares down in late morning trade
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.18 percent lower late Wednesday morning as investors are on tiptoe ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 4.64 points to 2,633.31 at around 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. central bank will decide whether to freeze or raise the key rate later Wednesday after its two-day meeting.
In Seoul, most shares traded mixed.
Carmakers were in positive territory, with industry leader Hyundai Motor rising 0.91 percent and its affiliate Kia advancing 0.73 percent.
Top air carrier Korean Air Lines gained 0.21 percent and Asiana Airlines added 0.88 percent.
But hotel operator Hotel Shilla fell 1.08 percent and leading tourist agency Hanatour Service slid 0.56 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,275.55 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 4.15 won from the previous session's close.
