-----------------

(News Focus) Seoul-Beijing diplomatic row heats up amid intensifying U.S-China competition

SEOUL -- The latest South Korea-China spat prompted by China's top envoy to Seoul highlights the dilemma posed to South Korea in striking a balance in relations between both the United States and China in the wake of the hardening rivalry between the two major powers.

Tensions flared up last week after Xing Haiming, the Chinese ambassador to Seoul, in fluent Korean engaged in a political diatribe during a meeting with Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party.

-----------------

Nat'l security adviser says there should not be any actions that go against development of S. Korea-China ties

SEOUL -- National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong said Wednesday there should not be any actions that go against the development of South Korea-China ties, apparently referring to the controversial remarks of Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.

Cho made the remark to reporters when asked about Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's recent comments that those who "bet on China's loss" in its rivalry with the United States "will definitely regret it." The ambassador's remark was interpreted as a warning to Seoul against aligning itself with Washington.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it lodged a damages suit against North Korea over Pyongyang's 2020 demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong.

The government filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over 44.7 billion won (US$35 million) in damages incurred on the South's state properties, according to the ministry.

-----------------

PPP lawmaker urges China to recall Amb. Xing

SEOUL -- China should immediately recall its Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming for making disrespectful remarks to the host nation so as to put an end to tensions between the two countries, a ruling party lawmaker said Wednesday.

Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae of the People Power Party (PPP) made the remark during a radio interview, a day after the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said it is waiting for China to take an unspecified "appropriate measure" over the incident.

-----------------

(LEAD) IMO reviewing measures to respond to Japan's Fukushima water release: agency chief

SEOUL -- The U.N. maritime safety agency is reviewing measures to respond to Japan's planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, though further discussions are needed to decide whether to deal with the issue within the London Convention and Protocol framework, the agency chief said Wednesday.

Japan plans to discharge radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was crippled by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the sea as early as this month, according to foreign media reports.

-----------------

S. Korea likely to freeze electricity rates in Q3: vice industry minister

SEOUL -- South Korea is likely to freeze electricity rates in the third quarter given the burdens on the people, as the government has increased the rates by a large margin this year and global energy prices have stabilized, a vice industry minister said Wednesday.

The government raised electricity rates by 5.3 percent on-year for the second quarter, or by 8 won (US$0.01) per kilowatt hour (kWh), compared with a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter of this year, due to high global energy costs and the mounting losses of state utility companies.

-----------------

N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS

SEOUL -- North Korea has attempted to steal personal information by creating a fake website of South Korea's major online portal Naver, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The bogus site, www.naverportal.com, imitates the front page of Naver, www.naver.com, with its signature features of real-time news, advertisements and menu tabs, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

-----------------

S. Korean team feted on return home after reaching semifinals at U-20 World Cup

INCHEON -- Members of the South Korean men's under-20 national football team received a hero's welcome home Wednesday, after returning from a surprise run to the semifinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea exceeded pretournament expectations and finished fourth in the competition. Captain Lee Seung-won won the Bronze Ball as the third-best player of the tournament, after leading South Korea with three goals and four assists in seven matches.

