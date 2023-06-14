Yoon presents credentials to ambassador to Philippines, 7 others

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol presented credentials to eight new ambassadors, including those to the Philippines and Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

The ambassador to the Philippines is Lee Sang-hwa, former top envoy to Myanmar, while the ambassador to Bangladesh is Park Young-sig, former top envoy to Nepal.

The other ambassadors who received credentials will serve in Algeria, Peru, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Zimbabwe and Cameroon.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with Lee Sang-hwa, South Korea's new ambassador to the Philippines, after presenting him with a letter of credence at the presidential office in Seoul on June 14, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)