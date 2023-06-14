Yoon presents credentials to ambassador to Philippines, 7 others
All News 11:32 June 14, 2023
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol presented credentials to eight new ambassadors, including those to the Philippines and Bangladesh, on Wednesday.
The ambassador to the Philippines is Lee Sang-hwa, former top envoy to Myanmar, while the ambassador to Bangladesh is Park Young-sig, former top envoy to Nepal.
The other ambassadors who received credentials will serve in Algeria, Peru, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Zimbabwe and Cameroon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
