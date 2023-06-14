N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has attempted to steal personal information by creating a fake website of South Korea's major online portal Naver, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The bogus site, www.naverportal.com, imitates the front page of Naver, www.naver.com, with its signature features of real-time news, advertisements and menu tabs, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The agency said it is one of the fresh approaches of North Korea's online hacking strategy to steal personal information from South Korean internet users.

In the past, North Korea had tried to take IDs and passwords by duplicating Naver's log-in page, it added.

The NIS said it has shared such details with the government and other relevant public agencies, including the Korea Internet and Security Agency, which has taken actions to block access to the fake site.

"We are tracking the activities of the hacking group in cooperation with foreign agencies as the server is located overseas," the NIS said.



This undated screenshot shows North Korea's fake website duplicating South Korea's online portal Naver. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)