N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has attempted to steal personal information by creating a fake website of South Korea's major online portal Naver, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.
The bogus site, www.naverportal.com, imitates the front page of Naver, www.naver.com, with its signature features of real-time news, advertisements and menu tabs, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
The agency said it is one of the fresh approaches of North Korea's online hacking strategy to steal personal information from South Korean internet users.
In the past, North Korea had tried to take IDs and passwords by duplicating Naver's log-in page, it added.
The NIS said it has shared such details with the government and other relevant public agencies, including the Korea Internet and Security Agency, which has taken actions to block access to the fake site.
"We are tracking the activities of the hacking group in cooperation with foreign agencies as the server is located overseas," the NIS said.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit France to promote Expo bid, Vietnam for state visit
-
Son Heung-min questionable for friendly vs. Peru following sports hernia surgery
-
Yoon meets with UAE foreign minister