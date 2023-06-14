SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Shinsegae 188,000 DN 2,200

Boryung 8,540 DN 70

KAL 23,350 DN 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 UP 1,100

LOTTE Fine Chem 63,800 UP 600

LG Corp. 89,000 DN 900

POSCO FUTURE M 373,000 DN 20,000

SamyangFood 117,300 DN 1,400

CJ CheilJedang 315,000 DN 3,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,800 UP 250

SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 DN 100

AmoreG 27,850 DN 350

HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 3,000

TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 1,000

Daewoong 14,250 DN 280

LIG Nex1 81,400 0

KUMHOTIRE 4,870 UP 10

SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 400

Fila Holdings 38,050 UP 50

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,900 UP 200

GS 38,750 DN 350

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 UP 50

DB INSURANCE 76,800 UP 400

SLCORP 34,100 DN 600

Yuhan 59,300 DN 1,600

LS 86,000 DN 1,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 10 0 DN100

COSMOCHEM 55,300 DN 3,800

NHIS 9,750 DN 60

SamsungElec 71,900 DN 100

POSCO Holdings 391,500 UP 2,000

GC Corp 118,900 DN 1,600

HANWHA LIFE 2,675 0

FOOSUNG 13,600 DN 440

SK Innovation 192,900 DN 6,700

AMOREPACIFIC 102,700 DN 1,300

GS Retail 23,900 0

GS E&C 21,400 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 DN 11,000

(MORE)