KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 188,000 DN 2,200
Boryung 8,540 DN 70
KAL 23,350 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,650 UP 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,800 UP 600
LG Corp. 89,000 DN 900
POSCO FUTURE M 373,000 DN 20,000
SamyangFood 117,300 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 315,000 DN 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,800 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 DN 100
AmoreG 27,850 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 14,250 DN 280
LIG Nex1 81,400 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,870 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 400
Fila Holdings 38,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,900 UP 200
GS 38,750 DN 350
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,050 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 76,800 UP 400
SLCORP 34,100 DN 600
Yuhan 59,300 DN 1,600
LS 86,000 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 10 0 DN100
COSMOCHEM 55,300 DN 3,800
NHIS 9,750 DN 60
SamsungElec 71,900 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 391,500 UP 2,000
GC Corp 118,900 DN 1,600
HANWHA LIFE 2,675 0
FOOSUNG 13,600 DN 440
SK Innovation 192,900 DN 6,700
AMOREPACIFIC 102,700 DN 1,300
GS Retail 23,900 0
GS E&C 21,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 731,000 DN 11,000
(MORE)
