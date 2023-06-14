KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 447,000 DN 4,500
KPIC 152,100 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,280 DN 120
SKC 107,400 DN 2,600
Asiana Airlines 12,850 UP 100
COWAY 47,000 DN 1,150
IBK 10,300 DN 90
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp595 00 DN1600
Handsome 23,750 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,200 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 50 DN50
DGB Financial Group 7,200 DN 50
PIAM 33,950 DN 150
HANJINKAL 48,450 UP 100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,800 UP 550
JB Financial Group 8,760 DN 110
TKG Huchems 22,300 0
CHONGKUNDANG 86,100 DN 1,700
emart 81,200 UP 600
DoubleUGames 43,200 UP 50
LotteChilsung 137,700 DN 2,400
LOTTE 28,150 DN 250
Nongshim 440,500 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 15,060 DN 90
Hyosung 65,500 UP 100
SGBC 48,900 DN 450
Netmarble 55,500 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 62,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 205,500 UP 2,500
HL MANDO 46,800 DN 550
HD HYUNDAI 59,700 UP 300
COSMAX 89,000 UP 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,300 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 147,300 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 36,050 DN 800
HtlShilla 73,400 DN 400
Hanssem 43,250 DN 400
F&F 130,900 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 73,200 DN 1,200
