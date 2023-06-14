HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,550 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 3,500

Kogas 25,500 DN 1,100

KorZinc 503,000 UP 10,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,450 UP 250

SamsungHvyInd 6,570 UP 70

Kumyang 58,600 UP 3,300

MS IND 22,450 DN 300

IS DONGSEO 36,750 DN 1,800

HDKSOE 106,100 UP 1,600

S-Oil 73,700 UP 900

OCI Holdings 98,100 DN 700

HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 UP 800

S-1 53,800 DN 200

Mobis 222,500 DN 500

DWS 41,350 DN 350

HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,700 UP 700

Hanchem 232,000 DN 3,500

ZINUS 29,550 DN 650

KG DONGBU STL 9,160 DN 10

KEPCO 18,640 DN 350

SKTelecom 48,500 DN 350

HyundaiElev 42,700 UP 200

ShinpoongPharm 16,820 DN 230

SamsungSecu 37,050 DN 250

Hanon Systems 9,370 DN 60

SK 168,600 DN 2,100

KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,600 UP 1,350

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,150 UP 150

LG H&H 508,000 DN 9,000

LGELECTRONICS 124,700 UP 300

LGCHEM 719,000 DN 17,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,300 UP 100

KEPCO E&C 70,200 DN 2,000

KIH 55,000 DN 500

Celltrion 164,400 DN 600

ORION 123,100 DN 400

(MORE)