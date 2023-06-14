Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 14, 2023

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,550 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 223,000 DN 3,500
Kogas 25,500 DN 1,100
KorZinc 503,000 UP 10,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,450 UP 250
SamsungHvyInd 6,570 UP 70
Kumyang 58,600 UP 3,300
MS IND 22,450 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 36,750 DN 1,800
HDKSOE 106,100 UP 1,600
S-Oil 73,700 UP 900
OCI Holdings 98,100 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 UP 800
S-1 53,800 DN 200
Mobis 222,500 DN 500
DWS 41,350 DN 350
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,700 UP 700
Hanchem 232,000 DN 3,500
ZINUS 29,550 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 9,160 DN 10
KEPCO 18,640 DN 350
SKTelecom 48,500 DN 350
HyundaiElev 42,700 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 16,820 DN 230
SamsungSecu 37,050 DN 250
Hanon Systems 9,370 DN 60
SK 168,600 DN 2,100
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,600 UP 1,350
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,150 UP 150
LG H&H 508,000 DN 9,000
LGELECTRONICS 124,700 UP 300
LGCHEM 719,000 DN 17,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,300 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 70,200 DN 2,000
KIH 55,000 DN 500
Celltrion 164,400 DN 600
ORION 123,100 DN 400
(MORE)

