KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,600 DN 350
HyundaiEng&Const 38,450 DN 950
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 DN 800
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 476,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 73,300 0
KakaoBank 26,200 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 UP 290
HANILCMT 12,590 DN 160
SKBP 80,100 DN 900
KCC 210,500 DN 2,500
SKBS 80,700 DN 400
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,300 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 18,690 DN 130
HDC-OP 12,260 DN 220
Doosanfc 30,000 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 18,750 DN 120
BGF Retail 188,800 UP 3,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,920 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 388,500 DN 500
SK hynix 118,800 DN 700
Youngpoong 560,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha 30,250 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 DN 500
DOOSAN 99,500 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 22,350 DN 50
DL 46,700 DN 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,160 DN 50
KIA CORP. 83,000 UP 700
Daesang 19,530 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 230
ORION Holdings 15,510 DN 70
LG Innotek 305,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,100 UP 6,800
HMM 18,880 DN 80
HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 132,400 UP 1,200
kakaopay 55,300 DN 300
HYBE 292,000 DN 2,000
LG Energy Solution 589,000 DN 18,000
DL E&C 36,850 DN 150
