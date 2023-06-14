KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SKSQUARE 47,150 DN 1,200
K Car 13,820 UP 80
SK ie technology 95,400 DN 3,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,550 UP 50
Meritz Financial 42,900 UP 50
POONGSAN 42,300 UP 1,400
KOLON IND 44,700 UP 650
Youngone Corp 50,800 UP 900
CSWIND 81,500 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 327,000 UP 2,000
Hansae 16,600 UP 300
GKL 17,330 DN 300
SD Biosensor 15,110 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,840 DN 80
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
TaihanElecWire 14,920 DN 210
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18020 DN70
SamsungEng 27,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 11,680 DN 40
LG Uplus 11,170 DN 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 DN 500
KT 30,550 DN 350
PanOcean 5,320 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 50
KT&G 81,600 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 19,770 DN 230
LG Display 16,490 UP 20
KIWOOM 93,000 DN 300
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,360 UP 140
Kangwonland 17,840 DN 70
NAVER 199,200 DN 1,800
DWEC 4,255 DN 90
Kakao 55,700 DN 700
Hanwha Ocean 29,200 UP 1,150
NCsoft 308,000 DN 4,500
DB HiTek 61,900 DN 1,200
CJ 82,400 DN 1,400
LX INT 32,600 DN 150
(END)
