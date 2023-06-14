SKSQUARE 47,150 DN 1,200

K Car 13,820 UP 80

SK ie technology 95,400 DN 3,900

KBFinancialGroup 48,550 UP 50

Meritz Financial 42,900 UP 50

POONGSAN 42,300 UP 1,400

KOLON IND 44,700 UP 650

Youngone Corp 50,800 UP 900

CSWIND 81,500 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 327,000 UP 2,000

Hansae 16,600 UP 300

GKL 17,330 DN 300

SD Biosensor 15,110 DN 400

BNK Financial Group 6,840 DN 80

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

TaihanElecWire 14,920 DN 210

Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 DN 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18020 DN70

SamsungEng 27,650 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 500

LOTTE TOUR 11,680 DN 40

LG Uplus 11,170 DN 70

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 DN 500

KT 30,550 DN 350

PanOcean 5,320 UP 140

SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 50

KT&G 81,600 DN 1,500

DONGSUH 19,770 DN 230

LG Display 16,490 UP 20

KIWOOM 93,000 DN 300

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,360 UP 140

Kangwonland 17,840 DN 70

NAVER 199,200 DN 1,800

DWEC 4,255 DN 90

Kakao 55,700 DN 700

Hanwha Ocean 29,200 UP 1,150

NCsoft 308,000 DN 4,500

DB HiTek 61,900 DN 1,200

CJ 82,400 DN 1,400

LX INT 32,600 DN 150

