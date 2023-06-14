Seoul shares end lower ahead of Fed's rate decision
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished lower Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting. The Korean won fell against the U.S. greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.87 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 2,619.08.
Trading volume was high at 644 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won (US$10.1 billion), with the number of decliners sharply outnumbering gainers 659 to 237.
Institutions dumped a net 127.8 billion won worth of local shares, while offshore investors and individuals purchased a combined 150.7 billion won.
After the two-day meeting that finishes Wednesday (local time), the U.S. central bank is widely expected to come up with a pause in interest rate hikes, while the latest data showed a slowdown in U.S. inflation.
"The Fed's focus is moving toward its next decision on an additional rate hike," said Song Joo-yeon, an analyst from Daol Investment and Securities. "Investors will remain cautious until the Fed's next meeting in July."
In Seoul, large-cap shares ended in negative territory.
Top chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14 percent to 71,900 won, and SK hynix retreated 0.59 percent to 118,800 won.
Leading battery makers LG Energy & Solution and Samsung SDI sank 2.97 percent and 1.48 percent, respectively, to 589,000 won and 731,000 won.
Top online portal operator Naver declined 0.9 percent to 199,200 won, and Kakao Corp. fell 1.24 percent to 55,700 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were also among losers, as Samsung Biologics skidded 0.25 percent to 784,000 won and SK Bioscience went down 0.49 percent to 80,700 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,278.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
(LEAD) S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks
-
(2nd LD) Seoul National University decides to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as professor
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit France to promote Expo bid, Vietnam for state visit
-
Yoon meets with UAE foreign minister
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments