(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower ahead of Fed's rate decision

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished lower Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting. The Korean won fell against the U.S. greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.87 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 2,619.08.

Trading volume was high at 644 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won (US$10.1 billion), with the number of decliners sharply outnumbering gainers 659 to 237.

Institutions dumped a net 127.8 billion won worth of local shares, while offshore investors and individuals purchased a combined 150.7 billion won.

After the two-day meeting that finishes Wednesday (local time), the U.S. central bank is widely expected to come up with a pause in interest rate hikes, while the latest data showed a slowdown in U.S. inflation.

"The Fed's focus is moving toward its next decision on an additional rate hike," said Song Joo-yeon, an analyst from Daol Investment and Securities. "Investors will remain cautious until the Fed's next meeting in July."

In Seoul, large-cap shares ended in negative territory.

Top chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14 percent to 71,900 won, and SK hynix retreated 0.59 percent to 118,800 won.

Leading battery makers LG Energy & Solution and Samsung SDI sank 2.97 percent and 1.48 percent, respectively, to 589,000 won and 731,000 won.

Top online portal operator Naver declined 0.9 percent to 199,200 won, and Kakao Corp. fell 1.24 percent to 55,700 won.

Pharmaceutical firms were also among losers, as Samsung Biologics skidded 0.25 percent to 784,000 won and SK Bioscience went down 0.49 percent to 80,700 won.

The Korean won closed at 1,278.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.1 won from the previous session.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 6.1 basis points to 3.545 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds advanced 7.2 basis points to 3.574 percent.



This photo shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on June 14, 2023 (Yonhap)

