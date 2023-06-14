Activewear brand Xexymix to expand business in Taiwan

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading activewear brand Xexymix will open multiple pop-up stores in Taiwan as part of its efforts to expand its business there, its operator said Wednesday.

Xexymix opened its second pop-up store, set to operate until July 10, at the Top City department store in the central city of Taichung on Tuesday and plans to open more in the capital city of Taipei, Kaohsiung, Tainan and Hsinchu, according to Brand X Co.

Taiwan is the second biggest foreign market in terms of sales for Xexymix following Japan, the company said, noting its sales in Taiwan rose 84 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year.

The company said it aims to raise 10 billion won (US$7.8 million) in annual sales in Taiwan.

Founded in 2017, Xexymix has become the No.1 athleisure brand in South Korea in terms of sales largely thanks to the popularity of its leggings product. In 2022, Brand X posted annual sales of 212.7 billion won and a net profit of 10.1 billion won.

Xexymix's pop-up store that opened at Top City department store in Taiwan is seen in this photo provided by Brand X Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

