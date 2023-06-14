Activists hold 1,600th weekly rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The weekly protest rally demanding Japan's apology to the victims of its wartime sex slavery marked its 1,600th edition Wednesday.

About 200 activists, students and others gathered to participate in the 31-year-old protest in front of the former compound of the Japanese Embassy in central Seoul at noon.

On Jan. 8, 1992, some 30 supporters for Korean victims of the Japanese sexual enslavement held their first protest rally there on the occasion of then Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa's visit to Seoul, demanding Tokyo's formal apology to former sex slaves, euphemistically called "comfort women."

The rally was already listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest regular protest of a specific issue in the world in March 2002, when the 500th demonstration was held.

Each edition has since set a new record.



Activists and other participants hold a regular Wednesday rally, the 1,600th of its kind, in Seoul on June 14, 2023, to call for Japan's apology and compensation for the victims of its wartime sex slavery. (Yonhap)

