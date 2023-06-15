U.S. Fed holds key rate steady after 10 consecutive hikes
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The Federal Reserve decided to keep benchmark interest rates frozen on Wednesday, citing low unemployment rates.
The Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep interest rates at 5 to 5.25 percent.
"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low," the committee said in a released statement.
"Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," it added.
The committee noted holding interest rates steady gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
"The committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the committee's goals," it said.
