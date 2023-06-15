(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
(ATTN: ADDS details)
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, saying that Beijing's national power has "remarkably" strengthened under his leadership, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
In the message, Kim said that Beijing has "built a comprehensively well-off society" and that its "national power and international position remarkably strengthened" under Xi's "energetic" leadership, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The message expressed belief that the struggle for the prosperity of China will surely emerge victorious as there are the leadership of Xi Jinping and the Chinese party and people rallied around the Party Central Committee with him as its core," the KCNA said in an English-language dispatch.
Kim also said he is pleased to see Xi's achievements and wished him more success in his "important and responsible work" in leading China.
The North Korean leader sent a flower basket to Xi, which the North Korean ambassador to China delivered to the deputy head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday, according to the KCNA.
The message came as the North has been seeking to strengthen ties with China, its traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
Last October, Kim also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday, lauding his leadership and expressing hope for bilateral ties between their countries to further develop.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
-
Yoon orders thorough investigation into decision-makers behind allegedly corrupt solar energy projects
-
Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook to pen new rom-com series starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy