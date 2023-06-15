S. Korean official elected as judge of U.N. sea tribunal for 3rd straight term
NEW YORK, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official on Wednesday was elected to serve as a member of the United Nations sea tribunal, marking Seoul's third consecutive time in winning a seat in the organization.
Rhee Zha-hyoung, director-general for international legal affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, was voted as a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2023-2032 term, according to South Korea's permanent mission to the U.N., gaining support from 144 among 164 voting member states.
Six other members were elected as judges for the tribunal, including Japan's Hidehisa Horinouchi.
ITLOS deals with global maritime issues, including sea border disputes among member states, under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea. South Korea has successfully maintained a spot at the tribunal since 1996.
Seoul's foreign ministry welcomed the election, saying, "Rhee's win will not only upgrade South Korea's status in the field of maritime law but also expand our role."
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
-
Yoon orders thorough investigation into decision-makers behind allegedly corrupt solar energy projects
-
Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook to pen new rom-com series starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy