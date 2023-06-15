Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 15, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 60

Incheon 25/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 27/17 Sunny 60

Cheongju 28/18 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 29/17 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/16 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 24/18 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 10

Daegu 28/18 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 25/19 Heavy Rain 60

