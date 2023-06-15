Hyundai invests 1.3 tln won in startups for future mobility partnerships

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has invested 1.3 trillion won (US$1.02 billion) in global startups in the electrification, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving sectors as part of its efforts to boost future mobility solutions.

The South Korean automotive group made the investment in more than 200 startups from 2017 through the first quarter of this year. The 1.3 trillion-won figure did not include Hyundai's investments in the U.S.-based robotics firm Boston Dynamics, Inc., Motional and Supernal in recent years.

Motional is a joint venture set up between Hyundai Motor Co. and U.S. mobility startup Aptiv. Supernal is the group's Washington, D.C.-headquartered urban air mobility company.

Hyundai currently operates offices called Hyundai Cradle in five countries -- the United States, Germany, Israel, China and Singapore -- to explore technologically advanced startups in terms of future mobility technologies, it said.

