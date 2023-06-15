BOK appoints new reserve management group chief
All News 11:16 June 15, 2023
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday it has appointed Kwon Min-soo, the deputy chief of its reserve management group, as the group's new head.
Kwon is an international finance expert who has spent most of his career at the reserve management group, the BOK's international affairs department and the BOK's New York office.
Kwon is credited with contributing to efficient management of foreign reserves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and major economies' monetary tightening policy.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
-
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
-
S. Korea's defense chief, senior Pentagon official discuss deterrence against N. Korean threats