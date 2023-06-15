BOK appoints new reserve management group chief

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday it has appointed Kwon Min-soo, the deputy chief of its reserve management group, as the group's new head.

Kwon is an international finance expert who has spent most of his career at the reserve management group, the BOK's international affairs department and the BOK's New York office.

Kwon is credited with contributing to efficient management of foreign reserves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and major economies' monetary tightening policy.



A photo provided by the Bank of Korea of Kwon Min-soo, new head of its reserve management group (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)