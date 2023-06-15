Container freight rates for U.S., EU up in May: data
SEJONG, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Outbound container shipping costs for major destinations, including the United States and the European Union, rose in May from a month earlier, data showed Thursday.
The average rate for a 40-foot container from Asia's fourth-largest economy to the U.S. east coast came to 4.95 million won (US$3,877), up 3 percent from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
It marked the first time in 13 months for the rate to rise on-month, the agency said.
Rates for the U.S. west coast and the EU also jumped 7.6 percent and 5.3 percent over the period, respectively, the data showed.
On the other hand, the rates for containers bound for China and Japan slipped 4.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
The data also showed the costs for South Korean importers to transport a 40-foot container from the west and east coasts of America dropped 2.6 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, over the period. Those from the EU and China fell 14 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, as well.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
-
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
-
S. Korea's defense chief, senior Pentagon official discuss deterrence against N. Korean threats