The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:10 June 15, 2023
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.67 3.67
3-M 3.76 3.76
6-M 3.80 3.80
12-M 3.85 3.84
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
AI digital textbooks to be introduced in schools from 2025
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
-
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
-
S. Korea's defense chief, senior Pentagon official discuss deterrence against N. Korean threats