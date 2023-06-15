Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late morning trade

All News 11:47 June 15, 2023

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Thursday morning after opening higher, weighed down by a fall in battery and steel companies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 11.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,607.59 by around 11:20 a.m.

Battery manufacturer Samsung SDI declined 1.4 percent, with bigger rival LG Energy Solution dipping more than 1 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings slipped 1.8 percent. Top-cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.14 percent.

In contrast, internet portal provider Naver rose 1.2 percent. Hybe, the entertainment powerhouse behind BTS, gained 2.2 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,285.50 won against the greenback at about 11:20 a.m., down 7 won from Wednesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!