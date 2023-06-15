Revised ordinances to withdraw tax benefits from labor unions noncompliant with accounting transparency

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The government put up a public notice Thursday of revised enforcement ordinances, which strip labor unions of their tax deduction benefits if they do not comply with their annual accounting disclosure duties.

The action marks the latest in a series of the government's policies to reform the labor sector and is expected to run into vehement resistance from labor unions already at loggerheads with the government over crackdowns on labor rallies.

Under the revised enforcement decrees of the trade union act and the income tax act, the government will withdraw up to 30 percent of the tax deduction benefits currently available for labor unions if they do not meet the annual accounting disclosure requirement, the labor ministry said.

Under the current labor union law, heads of labor unions with 1,000 union members or more are required to make account settlements public every fiscal year. Currently, however, members of such labor unions are given tax deduction benefits of up to 30 percent on membership fees they pay to the unions, regardless of whether the accounting disclosure requirements are met or not.

The ministry said that the revised ordinances will go into force at the beginning of next year after getting approved by the Cabinet in August. An enforcement ordinance revision is not subject to parliamentary approval.

Under the revised ordinances, labor unions would also be required to appoint accounting auditors who have previous career records or expertise in the accounting or financial sectors. Currently, no specific regulations exist with regard to who and how labor unions appoint accounting auditors.

"I expect the latest upgrade of the system could further activate a healthier labor movement," Labor Minister Lee Jeong-sik said, calling on labor unions to adhere to the accounting transparency requirements.



