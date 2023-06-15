FM opens possibility of bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart at Asia-Pacific security forum

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin said Thursday he expects to have an opportunity to meet with his Chinese counterpart at the Asia-Pacific's security forum when it convenes in Indonesia next month.

"I believe there will be a natural opportunity," Park said when asked by reporters in Seoul whether his ministry is currently arranging a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta.

The comments came amid currently tense relations between Seoul and Beijing due to politically charged comments made by Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming last week.

Xing said those who bet on China's loss in its rivalry with the U.S. would "definitely regret it," apparently accusing South Korea of siding with the U.S. and indicating China's displeasure.

Park said the government issued a stern warning to the ambassador and that it made clear of how Xing himself was "fully responsible" for any future consequences.

The minister added that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration hopes to continuously develop the friendly relationship between the two countries based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Asked whether North Korea would send its foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, to the forum, Park replied that Seoul is "willing to engage in dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions.

"If such an opportunity arises, we hope for sincere and candid discussions for the denuclearization of North Korea," the minister said.



Foreign Minister Park Jin delivers an opening address at a forum on South Korea's role in the United Nations as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy in Seoul on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

