Five Guys to open 1st store in South Korea this month
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first Five Guys burger restaurant will open in Gangnam, southern Seoul, later this month, its operator said Thursday.
The two-story store with about 150 seats will open in the bustling commercial district near Gangnam Station on June 26, according to FG Korea Inc., a food arm of Hanwha Galleria Corp.
Established in 1986 as a Virginia-based family business, Five Guys is famous for large quantities, free peanuts and flexible options that give customers more than 250,000 possible ways to order.
The operator said it plans to additionally open more than 15 Five Guys stores in South Korea in the next five years.
