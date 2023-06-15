Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Five Guys to open 1st store in South Korea this month

All News 15:17 June 15, 2023

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first Five Guys burger restaurant will open in Gangnam, southern Seoul, later this month, its operator said Thursday.

The two-story store with about 150 seats will open in the bustling commercial district near Gangnam Station on June 26, according to FG Korea Inc., a food arm of Hanwha Galleria Corp.

Established in 1986 as a Virginia-based family business, Five Guys is famous for large quantities, free peanuts and flexible options that give customers more than 250,000 possible ways to order.

The operator said it plans to additionally open more than 15 Five Guys stores in South Korea in the next five years.

An image of the Five Guys burger restaurant set to open in Gangnam, southern Seoul, provided by its operator FG Korea Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

An image of the Five Guys burger restaurant set to open in Gangnam, southern Seoul, provided by its operator FG Korea Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Five Guys
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!