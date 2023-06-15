SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HtlShilla 72,000 DN 1,400

SamsungElecMech 148,000 UP 700

Hanmi Science 34,000 DN 2,050

Hanssem 42,700 DN 550

F&F 130,600 DN 300

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 225,500 UP 2,500

Kogas 25,200 DN 300

HyundaiMtr 199,700 DN 1,300

AmoreG 27,700 DN 150

COSMOCHEM 56,200 UP 900

Hyosung 65,100 DN 400

GCH Corp 14,960 DN 100

LOTTE 27,800 DN 350

LotteChilsung 137,700 0

POSCO Holdings 386,000 DN 5,500

LIG Nex1 81,300 DN 100

Fila Holdings 38,150 UP 100

AMOREPACIFIC 103,300 UP 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,400 UP 8,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,900 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,620 DN 55

LG Innotek 317,000 UP 11,500

HDKSOE 108,700 UP 2,600

S-Oil 72,800 DN 900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,300 DN 1,150

MS IND 21,900 DN 550

IS DONGSEO 35,250 DN 1,500

OCI Holdings 100,200 UP 2,100

LS ELECTRIC 72,800 DN 400

KorZinc 504,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,770 UP 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,100 DN 5,000

HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 1,000

KCC 205,500 DN 5,000

SKBP 79,800 DN 300

Daewoong 13,880 DN 370

HMM 19,150 UP 270

HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,400 UP 700

KumhoPetrochem 128,300 DN 4,100

(MORE)