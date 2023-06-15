KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 72,000 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 148,000 UP 700
Hanmi Science 34,000 DN 2,050
Hanssem 42,700 DN 550
F&F 130,600 DN 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 225,500 UP 2,500
Kogas 25,200 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 199,700 DN 1,300
AmoreG 27,700 DN 150
COSMOCHEM 56,200 UP 900
Hyosung 65,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 14,960 DN 100
LOTTE 27,800 DN 350
LotteChilsung 137,700 0
POSCO Holdings 386,000 DN 5,500
LIG Nex1 81,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 38,150 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 103,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,400 UP 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,900 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,620 DN 55
LG Innotek 317,000 UP 11,500
HDKSOE 108,700 UP 2,600
S-Oil 72,800 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,300 DN 1,150
MS IND 21,900 DN 550
IS DONGSEO 35,250 DN 1,500
OCI Holdings 100,200 UP 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 72,800 DN 400
KorZinc 504,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,770 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,100 DN 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 1,000
KCC 205,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 79,800 DN 300
Daewoong 13,880 DN 370
HMM 19,150 UP 270
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,400 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 128,300 DN 4,100
