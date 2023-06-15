HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 0

S-1 53,900 UP 100

Mobis 223,000 UP 500

PIAM 39,500 UP 5,550

SKC 107,300 DN 100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,340 UP 60

SLCORP 33,950 DN 150

Yuhan 59,000 DN 300

DB INSURANCE 76,000 DN 800

LS 86,000 0

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 80 0 UP1700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 DN 4,000

GC Corp 116,100 DN 2,800

GS E&C 21,050 DN 350

SamsungElec 71,500 DN 400

NHIS 9,730 DN 20

ORION Holdings 15,280 DN 230

TaihanElecWire 14,630 DN 290

Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 0

SKNetworks 5,070 UP 20

Daesang 19,150 DN 380

Kumyang 60,400 UP 1,800

Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,500

GS Retail 23,800 DN 100

KPIC 143,800 DN 8,300

Hanwha 29,700 DN 550

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

SK hynix 119,000 UP 200

Youngpoong 542,000 DN 18,000

DB HiTek 64,200 UP 2,300

CJ 80,000 DN 2,400

LX INT 32,100 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 38,300 DN 150

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,300 DN 300

SamsungEng 27,300 DN 350

IBK 10,270 DN 30

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,800 DN 400

PanOcean 5,180 DN 140

SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 700

SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 DN 100

(MORE)