KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:43 June 15, 2023

HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 0
S-1 53,900 UP 100
Mobis 223,000 UP 500
PIAM 39,500 UP 5,550
SKC 107,300 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,340 UP 60
SLCORP 33,950 DN 150
Yuhan 59,000 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 76,000 DN 800
LS 86,000 0
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES125 80 0 UP1700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 DN 4,000
GC Corp 116,100 DN 2,800
GS E&C 21,050 DN 350
SamsungElec 71,500 DN 400
NHIS 9,730 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,280 DN 230
TaihanElecWire 14,630 DN 290
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 0
SKNetworks 5,070 UP 20
Daesang 19,150 DN 380
Kumyang 60,400 UP 1,800
Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 23,800 DN 100
KPIC 143,800 DN 8,300
Hanwha 29,700 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
SK hynix 119,000 UP 200
Youngpoong 542,000 DN 18,000
DB HiTek 64,200 UP 2,300
CJ 80,000 DN 2,400
LX INT 32,100 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 38,300 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,300 DN 300
SamsungEng 27,300 DN 350
IBK 10,270 DN 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,800 DN 400
PanOcean 5,180 DN 140
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 DN 100
(MORE)

